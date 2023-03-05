Why women should dance more – Kaffy

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate the habit of dancing regularly.

Speaking at the 2023 Lagos Women Dance, which was held in Lagos on Saturday, the dance advocate stated that dancing helps to reduce stress, keep fit and be more productive in various walks of life.

Kaffy said although the organisers, Jela Projects Limited and Seed Rehabilitation Foundation, wanted to empower women in businesses and help with education, there was more to the programme.

She said, “A wellness mind is a productive mind; also, a full belly is productive, but you can have a full belly and still be worried or stressed; I think both should go together. Whatever we are doing for women, we should not forget that the stress of being a woman in Africa is enough to break a woman

“So, my message here is to encourage women to understand that health is wealth, but the mind that carries the body is actually the vault of where productivity lies and we need to protect that space.”

According to the dance enthusiast, the body, mind and soul benefit immensely from dancing.

“So, if the body moves, the mind cannot tell the difference between a body that is moving positively or negatively. Therefore, we always encourage people, even when we use dance as therapy, no matter your negative condition, when you get up and dance, you can never return angry or sad,” Kaffy noted.

“So, when I talk about being an advocate for dance, it is not only for entertainment but for human excellence. We need to move in order to live,” she said.

