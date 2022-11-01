Why we want Peter Obi – Nigerian Professionals

The Professionals 4 Obi-Datti Presidency has given reasons why the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi is their preferred choice of an ideal Nigerian President come 2023.

Two officials of the group, the Convener, Dr. Ben Chukwu and Deputy Leader (North)/Spokesperson, Lautong Ngaring, during a television interview, ARISE NEWS PRIME TIME, discussed extensively their reasons for coming together as professionals from various fields of endeavor all over the world to unanimously decide that Obi’s impeccable character, competence, integrity and profile qualifies him as the best candidate, adding “everybody is interested in making things better that is the reason why professionals felt they have to throw their weight behind his Excellency Peter Obi.”

According to Dr. Chukwu, “I am the convener of that group and have been a surgeon and there are many other professionals from different fields, we have Engineers, we have ICT Experts, we have Cyber Security Experts, we have Nurses, we have Lawyers, we have Pharmacist, so we are talking about Nigerian professionals or professionals of Nigerian origin where ever they reside in the world.

“Actually, our real name is Professionals For Good Governance and Social Justice; but because we have seen Peter Obi, we have seen he has the Character, going back to the question you asked earlier he has the Character and the most important aspect of that character is the fact that he has Integrity and that is one thing that attracted someone like me to say no, whatever I can do to make sure that I gather all the professionals who are hither to perceive in their support for him to make them active, gather them wherever they are and I have a chain of friends from different fields; we decided to gather them together because he has character, competence; he is also committed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...