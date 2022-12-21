Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why Northern APC Govs are backing Tinubu – El-Rufai

Politics

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given reasons why governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the North decided to support the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai explained that Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu to ensure unity, fairness, and justice in Nigeria.

He disclosed this during a town hall meeting with some Northern Christian groups in Kaduna.

El-Rufai said the Northern governors settled for Tinubu because of his track record when he was the Governor of Lagos State.

According to El-Rufai: “In the spirit of unity, fairness and justice in the country, after President Buhari’s tenure, it is fair that the Presidency should go to the South.

“And we converged in Katsina Lodge before Governor Aminu Bello Masari said that among all the presidential candidates, we should go for Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records while he was governor of Lagos.”

Latest

Celebrity

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

0
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Celebrity

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

0
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Lifestyle

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

0
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

0
Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

0
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Celebrity

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

0
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Lifestyle

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

0
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

0
Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami...
News

EFCC’s Bawa praises Buhari at meeting of Islamic Countries

0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Read more

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Read more

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

ADANNE -
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Skales' "Konibaje." Zoro and Falz's "Naira to...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: