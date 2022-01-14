Why My Papa No Be Dangote ~ Tiwa Savage Laments

Tiwa Savage is wishing she were a trustfund child with multi-billionaire father.

The very successful singer and mother of one took to Instagram to vent her frustration after yet another meeting that she had to deal with.

Tiwa Savage posted a photo of her tired self and wondered aloud why her dad isn’t Dangote or someone in that economic cadre.

She captioned her post,

“I have one more meeting. It’s not easy looking for money o. God help me. But why my papa no be Dangote or something like that (may his soul rest in peace though).”

