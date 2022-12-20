Search
Why I’m Scared Of Romance – Rema

Afro-Rave singer, Divine Okunbor, popularly known as Rema, has said he is not in any relationship.

The Rave lord, in a chat on the Beat 99 FM, explained the complexities of relationships.

He expressed concern about ladies of this generation, doubting their ability to stick with their partners through difficult times.

He said: “I feel it’s harder for people like me to be in a relationship.

“Like I tell my guys, I don’t know if people like me are meant to date or marry.

“It’s easier for people who had a day-one beau before they got into stardom.

“So now, I don’t know what their intentions are. It might just be a fantasy. They just want to know what it’s like.

“I don’t even know girls of this generation can stay when there’s a problem and get you through it and then you’ll be back on again.

“And the internet is also scary too. Everybody has a red flag.

“All of a sudden, a relationship is now so complicated even before you get into it.

“So I’m like, ‘Nah!’ I’m focused on my grinding, getting the bag for now.”

