Why I’m risking my career to support Tinubu – Brymo

Nigerian musician Olawale Ashimi, better known as Brymo, has said he is risking his career to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ‘because he will modernise Nigeria by breezing life of a city (Lagos State) to the whole country when elected’.

Brymo said this in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page.

He added if Nigeria failed to elect a leader who had governed one of the most brilliant and vibrant cities like Lagos, then the desired change might not come.

Brymo said: “I cannot tell you in clarity what is driving me to support Tinubu’s presidency, what is prompting me pro bono to risk my career, expose Brymo brand to this kind of discussion.

“It is ridiculous that since 1960 nobody has ever been ex-governor from Lagos that became the president. We should be mad about it. It doesn’t make sense that all our presidents lived outside the city, which is Lagos, the most brilliant and vibrant city. How do you expect the country to be modern?

“It will be cool if an ex-governor of Lagos becomes the president and he breezes city life into the villa. That itself is progress, and the fact that we watch a man who from Senator became governor; he is the gatekeeper for what started since 1999 and there has being (sic) continuity.

“I tweeted “City Boy” and he retweeted it immediately. He embraced the name ‘City Boy’ I gave him without being told.

“I am not scared to risk my image to support this man.I am not afraid nor worried one bit about it…it mean something is propelling me.”

