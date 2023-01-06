Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘Why I’m a coaching genius’ – Guardiola

Sports

Pep Guardiola has jokingly explained why he feels he is a genius, after leading Manchester City to a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez netted the winner to help City cut the deficit to leaders Arsenal back to five points.

Less than three minutes after coming on as substitutes, Jack Grealish set up Mahrez for the winner.

Prior to introducing Grealish and Mahrez, Guardiola had earlier sent on Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji for Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in a bid to liven his side up following a poor first half.

“The first half was sloppy,” Guardiola said after the game. “We didn’t create much, our pressing was so poor we were not well organised and in the second half especially with Manuel and Rico we were better.

“I am a genius. Because after Everton I was asked why I didn’t make a substitution until 81 minutes. I thought about that and made some.

“We could lose here, but now we have a five-point gap. We have three less points to play for. It means a lot but we have to prove ourselves so because it is normal to be in this position after four Premier Leagues in five years.

“We have the mindset that in November the people believe we are already champions, and this is impossible.

“Other teams that don’t have this pressure because people say in September that City are going to win.”

Guardiola added: “After four Premier Leagues in five years it is not easy to push them again. That is why I am satisfied after what happened in recent years.

“We’d prefer to be closer but with the way Arsenal play they deserve better. For us it was so important, especially in the second half, to be aware that we can do it again and again and again.”

