Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Why I signed for Barcelona – Kounde

Speaking after his announcement as Barcelona’s latest signing, Jules Kounde confirmed that it was manager Xavi Hernández, who convinced him to join Barca.

Kounde had been heavily tipped to join Chelsea, but Barca gazumped the deal at the death to further bolster their squad.

“Xavi is a big reason as to why I’m here. His spiel convinced me, I’m excited to start working with the team.

“It’s clear that we see football in the same way.”

“I’m really proud, grateful. I can’t wait to join the team and start this Barcelona story.

“I say thanks to Sevilla, but of course, Barça is a top step in my career – so here I want to win all competitions.”

The French defender becomes Xavi’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrival of Pablo Torre, Frank Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: