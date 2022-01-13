‘Why I joined APC’ – Ex-Army Chief Ihejirika

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.) says he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contribute his quota to nation-building.

He said being a former security chief, his experience counts as Nigeria seeks lasting peace, security and unity.

The retired General spoke to reporters on Wednesday at his Ovim country home, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

Ihejirika said he needed a platform to make himself available “for service both at the State and the national levels”.

The ex-officer denied joining the APC to evade investigation by the Federal Government.

“I left office at a time Boko Haram was building up and we did our best to stem the tide. A lot has been achieved by the Armed Forces in tackling Boko Haram insurgency”, he said.

Ihejirika, who stated that APC has made substantial efforts since it assumed power in 2015, urged the next administration to build on the achievements of Buhari’s administration in infrastructure and others.

On Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ihejrika said though peaceful agitations and protests were acceptable, they must never turn violent.

He urged the national government to hold talks with separatists to maintain peace and avoid further chaos.

