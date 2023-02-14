Why I couldn’t meet Oba of Lagos – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has explained that the Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu was not “readily available” when he requested to visit him during his campaign in the nation’s economic capital.

“On my arrival in Lagos, I did ask that I wanted to visit the Oba whom I regard as a father figure,” Obi said Monday on Channels Television.

It is customary for presidential candidates to pay homage to first-class traditional rulers when they visit states to campaign but controversy had surrounded Obi’s inability to meet the Lagos monarch during his outing in the state.

However, the former governor of Anambra State said the reports that the first-class monarch refused to see him were untrue.

Obi said what happened in Lagos wasn’t unusual as it had happened during his planned visits to traditional rulers in states he had campaigned. According to him, one or two monarchs were not readily available to receive him in the past but they fixed future dates.

He said, “Some even say, ‘Oh, he (Oba of Lagos) refused to see me’. It is not true.

“The truth is that when we arrived, we wanted to do what we want to do: arrive and drive to the palace and see the Oba but we were told that he is not readily available and that we should apply and come at some other date and that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation.”

