Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why I can never vote Tinubu, APC – Falz

Celebrity

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has vowed never to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) or endorsing the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The rapper in a tweet on Saturday while reacting to a video posted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that he can never vote for the same people that participated in the killing of Nigerians.

He wrote, “My answer is NO. I will not vote for the same people that have plunged us into this unending chaos.

“The same people that have enabled and even participated in the killing of their own people.

“These same ones that now spat in our faces and said ‘it’s my turn’. God forbid.”

Recall that in the video posted on Friday, Gbajabiamila stated that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is the right candidate and should be elected as the next president due to his track record of excellence during his administration as the then Lagos State Governor.

Latest

Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Celebrity

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

0
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Celebrity

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

0
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Celebrity

BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

0
Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Celebrity

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

0
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Celebrity

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

0
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Celebrity

BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

0
Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.
Celebrity

Adekunle Gold Celebrates First Anniversary of ‘Catch Me if You Can’ Album

0
Adekunle Gold is a proud papa as his baby, 'Catch Me if You Can' is a year old already.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Read more

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Read more

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: