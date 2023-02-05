Why I can never vote Tinubu, APC – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has vowed never to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) or endorsing the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The rapper in a tweet on Saturday while reacting to a video posted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that he can never vote for the same people that participated in the killing of Nigerians.

He wrote, “My answer is NO. I will not vote for the same people that have plunged us into this unending chaos.

“The same people that have enabled and even participated in the killing of their own people.

“These same ones that now spat in our faces and said ‘it’s my turn’. God forbid.”

Recall that in the video posted on Friday, Gbajabiamila stated that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is the right candidate and should be elected as the next president due to his track record of excellence during his administration as the then Lagos State Governor.

