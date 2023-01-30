Search
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was hooked at half-time

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo left Al-Nassr’s game against Al-Ta’ee to use the training room.

The 37-year-old had watched the first 45 minutes in a VIP box, as he began a two-match suspension.

Ronaldo was banned by England’s Football Association (FA) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand after United’s defeat at Everton in April.

While he took his place in the stands and waved to supporters ahead of the game, Ronaldo watched the rest from the training room.

The Saudi Arabian club posted a video of him applauding the second goal scored by Brazilian Talisca.

Talisca opened the scoring in the first half.

Ronaldo will also miss Al-Nassr’s next fixture on January 14 against Riyadh rivals Al Shabab.

With Friday’s win, Al-Nassr extended their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League to four points over Al Shabad, having played a game more.

UBA appoints Abiola Bawuah first CEO for Africa Operations

The Board of Directors of the United Bank for...
Carolyna Hutchings Appointed AGN’s Director of Investment

Carolyna Hutchings has been appointed the director of investment for AGN (Actors Guild of Nigeria).
Meghan Trainor Expecting Baby Number 2!

Meghan Trainor has a bun in the oven.
Buhari appoints Maj Gen S Ibrahim new NYSC DG

The Acting Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps,...

