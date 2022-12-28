Why cabals want Peter Obi to quit presidential race – Peter PSquare

Peter Okoye of the PSquare group has said that some ‘cabals’ want the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2023 general elections because he is a threat to their years of selfish subjugation of the Nigerian people.

He said that the 2023 presidential election is no longer about Obi but about the millions of frustrated Nigerians, especially youths who wants to take their anger to the ballot box.

“The Power behind @PeterObi is the pains of millions of Nigerians who deserve a better life but were failed by the corrupt Politicians! This is no longer about @PeterObi. This is about the millions of Frustrated Nigerians/Youths who wants to take their anger to the BALLOT BOX,” Mr P said in a tweet.

He advised “frustrated Nigerians” to take their anger to the ballot box during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“The cabals and beneficiaries of the corrupt state of Nigeria do not want to see it change. It does not matter whether they’re Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa, when it comes to ensuring power remains with them, they unite against Nigerians! Now that the Youths are United they are afraid.

