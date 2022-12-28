Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why cabals want Peter Obi to quit presidential race – Peter PSquare

News

Peter Okoye of the PSquare group has said that some ‘cabals’ want the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2023 general elections because he is a threat to their years of selfish subjugation of the Nigerian people.

He said that the 2023 presidential election is no longer about Obi but about the millions of frustrated Nigerians, especially youths who wants to take their anger to the ballot box.

“The Power behind @PeterObi is the pains of millions of Nigerians who deserve a better life but were failed by the corrupt Politicians! This is no longer about @PeterObi. This is about the millions of Frustrated Nigerians/Youths who wants to take their anger to the BALLOT BOX,” Mr P said in a tweet.

He advised “frustrated Nigerians” to take their anger to the ballot box during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“The cabals and beneficiaries of the corrupt state of Nigeria do not want to see it change. It does not matter whether they’re Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa, when it comes to ensuring power remains with them, they unite against Nigerians! Now that the Youths are United they are afraid.

“The Power behind @PeterObi is the pains of millions of Nigerians who deserve a better life but were failed by the corrupt Politicians! This is no longer about @PeterObi. This is about the millions of Frustrated Nigerians/Youths who wants to take their anger to the BALLOT BOX,” Mr P tweeted.

Latest

Celebrity

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

0
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

0
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
News

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

0
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he...
Politics

Gbajabiamila never promised payment of salary arrears – Reps hit ASUU

0
The House of Representatives has responded to the allegation...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

0
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

0
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
News

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

0
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he...
Politics

Gbajabiamila never promised payment of salary arrears – Reps hit ASUU

0
The House of Representatives has responded to the allegation...
News

Pope Francis prays for ailing Pontiff Benedict XVI

0
Pope Francis said Wednesday that former pontiff Benedict XVI,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Read more

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
Read more

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

Emmanuel Offor -
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he no longer enjoys life has got Nigerians talking on social media. Dantata made the comment when...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: