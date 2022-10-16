Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to Star in ‘Sister Act 3’

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed the stars she wants to in Sister Act 3.

Speaking on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week, the legend shared her dreams for the latest installment of Sister Act.

“I’m going to ask for Keke Palmer to come in,” she shared. ‘I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name?… Nicki Minaj! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

Keke had previously shared her interest in Sister Act 3 cast.

“God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life,” Keke wrote.” [Disney], this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay.”

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022

