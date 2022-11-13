Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Whoopi Goldberg has announced that she is quitting Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the micro blogging app.

The American actor stated that she is done with the platform, citing that “It is so messy.”

She expressed her frustration with the social media platform on the ‘The View’ show on Saturday.

Whoopi said “So it has been a little over few weeks since Elon Musk took over Twitter and the place is a… it’s a mess. He’s already called back some of the workforce he fired a few days ago, he is putting his $8 charge for blue check verification on hold, first it was going to be $20 now it’s going to be $8. He also suspended Kathy Griffin for impersonating him on a parody account which has started a free Kathy hashtag to trend. I mean, I’m getting off, I’m getting off today because I just feel like you know it’s so messy and I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitude blocked and now they are back on and I just, I’m just gonna get out and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back but as of tonight I’m done with Twitter.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...