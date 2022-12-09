Whoop! Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Edition of Golden Globes Awards Ceremony

Congratulations to Jerrod Carmichael!

The comedian has been tapped to host the 2023 edition of the Golden Gloden Awards ceremony, Complex is reporting.

The ceremony will hold next month, on January 10, 2023.

Confirming this in a statement shared, the current HFPA president Helen Hoehne said the organization was “so excited” about this pairing.

“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audience while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Hoehne said of Carmichael, whose deeply personal Rothaniel special won an Emmy earlier this year. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

