‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ Goes Live, Premieres First Episode of Series 2 – ‘The Rebirth’

March 20, 2022, saw the historic premiere of the first episode of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2: The Rebirth’ since the return of the show after a 5-year hiatus, in a private viewing party at the IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, giving guests a cinematic feel and view, making the event truly unforgettable.

In an event pumped full of glitz and glamour, and which had in attendance Kiki Omeili, Bolanle Olukanmi, Moet Abebe, Big Brother season 3 housemate, Alex Unusual, the extraordinaire DJ Sose and a host of many others grace the enormous black carpet, the show met its aim of ensuring that the 300 carefully selected guests experience the ‘hot seat’ and enjoyed a cinematic view making the event truly unforgettable.

Shimmering in brand new set designs and decor initially specified in the United Kingdom, designed in South Africa and fully made in Nigeria with the help of South African technical partners, the signature of the rebirth show is a masterpiece to view and a work of art to reckon with.

Speaking on the successful launch of the show, the CEO of show producers, Blk Hut, a Boutique Consultancy and Agency firm that offers a range of services in Media Production and Entertainment Business in Nigeria, Hakeem Condotti, said, “What can I say? I’m happy, grateful and excited to be part of a historic success of the airing of this first episode of the series. Frank is a stupendous host and the positive feedback from Nigerians make all the sacrifices worth the wait”.

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Series 2 — The Rebirth is hosted by seasoned, charismatic and inimitable broadcaster, Frank Edoho, and is produced under licence from Sony Pictures Television with a new staggering prize money of N20,000,000.

See the photos from the event:

Catch all exciting episodes on the following stations:

Sundays 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Africa Magic Showcase

Africa Magic Urban

Africa Magic Family

STV

Sundays 9:00 – 10:00pm

TVC

ONTV

Mondays 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

NTA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...