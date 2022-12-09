Who is Peter Obi’s running mate? Tops Google trends for 2022

The search for Peter Obi’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, topped the ‘Who is” category of Google trends for 2022.

Following his move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP), Obi was faced with the task of selecting who will be his vice president and that was not a small seeing that he is of Igbo extraction and was up against political giants from the Southwest and the North.

Upon full consideration of the matter, the former Anambra State governor at a press conference in July, announced that he had selected Datti Baba-Ahmed to be his running mate, a disclosure that sent many Nigerians into search mode, and they stormed google, both supporters and detractors, all seeking to get whatever information may suit their course.

It is based on this search history that “Who is Peter Obis running mate” became the most searched for in the “Who is” category of google trends for 2022.

Other searches in the category include:

Who is Queen Elizabeth Who is the Greek god of war Who is the APC presidential candidate Who is Atiku’s running mate Who is Princess Diana Who is leading the Osun state election Who is Tinubu’s running mate Who is Peter Obi Who is Rico Swavey

In general searches within Nigeria, the most searched event was the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which Senegal won, having beaten Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Other searches within the general category include ASUU Strike, Iphone 14, Oxlade, NATO, Buga, Peter Obi, Ukraine, World Cup and Asake.

