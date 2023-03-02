Whitney Adeniran autopsy showed she dies of electrocution – Mother

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of late Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old pupil of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has said her daughter died of electrocution.

Blessing disclosed this in a live video broadcast made on Wednesday night.

The mother of the deceased said the autopsy report revealed that Whitney’s death was caused by injuries suffered from electrocution.

Meanwhile, Blessing said before the autopsy, representatives of the school had denied knowledge of Whitney’s cause of death and claimed she was sickly.

She said she begged them to investigate as she did not want to go through the pain of having a pathologist cut open her child.

“My child was electrocuted to death,” Blessing said before bursting into tears. “They came to my house. I said ‘Mrs Amao, I don’t know how autopsy is being done, but I have browsed it, and the image is scary.”

She who explained how stomach contents, blood, bone marrow, kidney parts, and parts of Whitney’s brain were extracted for the autopsy, said it was difficult for her to live through it.

“My daughter was butchered for autopsy. She was opened up. They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, bone marrow. Omodesola was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation.”

She also accused the school’s principal of using lawyers to intimidate her and attempting to bury the matter so it did not escalate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...