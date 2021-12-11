Whitemoney Reveals He Owned a Home Before BBNaija

Winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition, Hazel Oyeze Onuo aka Whitemoney has revealed that he was a landlord even before his time n the reality TV show.

The aspiring singer shared this during an interview recently after he was asked questions bordering on the gifts promised him on the show.

The interviewer had asked if the car and house prize that were part of his winnings had been redeemed and Whitemoney had responded in the affirmative. When prodded further, he had mentioned that he drives his car but is yet to move into the house he was given.

The interviewer then went on to ask where he currently stays and the reality TV star responded, “My house. I get house. We no dey shout.”

This elicited laughter from everyone in the studio with the interviewer accusing him of disguising while on the reality TV show. Watch the clip of the interview here.

