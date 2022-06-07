Whitemoney Gifted N37 Million, All Expense Paid Dubai Trip and More for 30th Birthday

Whitemoney is the latest Big Brother Naija star to be spoiled silly by fans on his birthday.

The winner of the sixth season of the reality TV show who turned 30 on Monday, June 6, 2022, was surprised with a cash gift of N37 million plus a 3million naira expense paid trip to Dubai amongst other gifts.

⁣

Whitemoney joins the list of former reality TV stars who have been gifted with cash and car gifts on their birthdays.⁣

.

From Alex to Tacha, and others, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.⁣

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...