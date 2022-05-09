White man declares for governorship in Plateau State

A Dutch national who was born and brought up in Jos, Plateau State, North-central Nigeria, Yohanna Maigona (real name: Wiebe Boer) has declared to contest for governorship in Plateau State.

Yohanna Maigona, which is his Hausa name, attended secondary school in Jos and speaks Hausa and English fluently.

Unconfirmed reports claim award-winning rapper, MI Abaga’s mum is his adopted sister.

He was almost killed in the Jos crisis of 2003, but survived and continued to be a part of the social and political life of the city.

And now he has declared for the highest office in the Tin City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...