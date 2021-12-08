White Man Slammed With Lawsuit After Video of Him Assaulting a Black Worker Went Viral

The Daily Beast reports that a white man has been charged with assault after he assaulted a Black worker in the parking garage of their building.

From the video that went viral, Edward Brennan can be seen taking a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking for parking permits on cars in a Nashville garage. The white man and his mother had demanded that show Brennan his identification. He refused and things went downhill from there.

“As I was doing my rounds…I noticed people watching me,” Martinez told the Daily Beast.

Martinez said he tried to avoid the white people until Brennan’s mother told him “you don’t belong here.” In the video, which was filmed by Martinez, Brennan can be seen approaching the camera and striking Martinez.

“When he attacked me, he swung, he almost hit me in the face,” Martinez said. “He broke this bottle opener off of my keys. When I went to go pick it up, he lunged.”

Martinez said he works for a booting company with “hundreds of contracts with properties across Nashville,” and felt his headlamp, lanyard, and kneepads made it clear that he was just doing his job in the parking garage.

“After the encounter, I waited at the property about 40 minutes for Metro PD where I filed a police report and will be pressing charges,” Martinez wrote in the caption of the YouTube video he posted. “The Karen had also called the police and conveniently left out the fact her son assaulted me.”

He has since sued the mother and son.

See their video:

