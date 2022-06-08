Where is the justice? – Ogbonnaya Onu fumes over APC’s refusal to zone presidency to S/East

Former Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said there is no justice in having the All Progressives Congress (APC) fail to zone the 2023 presidency to the South East.

Onu stated this on Tuesday at the Eagles Square, while pitching his agenda to party delegates just before the commencement of voting at the presidential primary.

“What is very very important, exceptionally important, is that we must ensure that justice is upheld,” he said in his address.

“Naturally, it should be somebody from the South East that will replace (Buhari), and that will give the opposite South versus North and Christian versus Muslim a balance, and it will bring stability to the nation; it will strengthen Nigeria.

“The South West had eight years as president, eight years as vice president; the South South had eight years as president and vice president; where is the justice? Where is the justice?” Dr Onu asked in anguish.

He recollected how 23 years ago, he sacrificed his presidential ambition just so that two candidates from the South West could run.

“I held the presidential ticket for one of the three parties then, but I had to let it go in order to solve a problem with the South West, to make sure that two Olus contested for the presidency, that head or tail, one will become the president and that brought down tension within the country.

“This is what would have happened if we allowed the South East at this time,” the former minister bitterly explained.

He believes the party needs to do what is right, adding that if such a just measure is taken, then the nation will have peace and under a peaceful atmosphere, the country will prosper.

He, however, urged the delegates in whose hands the powers to vote lie, to ensure that they exercise their duty bearing in mind that the nation needs a leader who can build a country in which every Nigerian will be happy.

