When You F*ck up and You Know it, Apologise ~ Toke Makinwa Says

Toke Makinwa is big on owning your mistakes and apologising for them when you realise it.

The media personality and business woman shared this via her Instagram stories, admonishing folks to quit lame excuses once they’re in the wrong and just allow themselves be human in that moment.

Toke Makinwa said that for her, it’s not the mistake made buy whether or not there’s a willingness to take responsibility for it..

“When you f*ck ul and you know it, just Apologize. Allow yourself to be human in that moment. Don’t make lame excuses. To me it’s not the mistake you make, but it’s whether or not you are willing to take responsibility for that decision,” she wrote.

