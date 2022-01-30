“When are Bums Going to Shake”? IK Osakioduwa Asks Wife and Friends During Exercise

It not surprising that IK Osakioduwa was popularly called Wild Child is his younger days in radio as his wife can testify to some of his antics.

The media personality obviously still gets up to a lot of mischief as he shared a couple of videos on his Instagram stories which showed his wife and a couple of other women having a fun, dance, exercise regimen.

IK however stated that he was not interested in the regimen as he was only there for visual stimulation.

He asked the women when they would give him some “Shedibalabala and Body Ody” moves and was keen to know when the bums would shake in order for him to achieve his sole aim of being present.

