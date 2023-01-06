Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

WhatsApp users can now message in internet blackouts

Technology

Instant-messaging service WhatsApp is letting users connect via proxy servers so they can stay online if the internet is blocked or disrupted by shutdowns.

The Meta-owned technology giant said it hoped blackouts such as those in Iran “never occur” again.

They denied human rights and “cut people off from receiving urgent help”.

WhatsApp is urging its global community to volunteer proxies to help people “communicate freely” and said it would offer guidance on how to set one up.

“Connecting via proxy maintains the same high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides,” it said in a blog post.

“Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption – ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta.”

Juras Juršėnas, from proxy and online data collection company Oxylabs, told BBC News: “For people with government restrictions on internet access, such as was the case with Iran, usage of a proxy server can let people retain connection to WhatsApp and the rest of the free, uncensored internet.

“It will allow people around the world to stay connected even if their internet access is blocked by some malicious actors.”

Latest

Celebrity

Actress Uche Ogbodo Ties the Knot with Baby Daddy, Bobby Maris

0
Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris have tied the knot.
News

Deadly riots break out in Mexico over El-Chapo’s arrest

0
Three security force members have died in clashes in...
Sports

Cape Verde’s national stadium named after Pele

0
Cape Verde's national stadium is to be renamed after...
Music

Fireboy DML and Rema Make RIAA’s Class of 2022

0
Congratulations are in order for Fireboy DML and Rema who are the only Nigerians on RIAA's Class of 2022 list.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Actress Uche Ogbodo Ties the Knot with Baby Daddy, Bobby Maris

0
Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris have tied the knot.
News

Deadly riots break out in Mexico over El-Chapo’s arrest

0
Three security force members have died in clashes in...
Sports

Cape Verde’s national stadium named after Pele

0
Cape Verde's national stadium is to be renamed after...
Music

Fireboy DML and Rema Make RIAA’s Class of 2022

0
Congratulations are in order for Fireboy DML and Rema who are the only Nigerians on RIAA's Class of 2022 list.
Sports

‘Why I’m a coaching genius’ – Guardiola

0
Pep Guardiola has jokingly explained why he feels he...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Actress Uche Ogbodo Ties the Knot with Baby Daddy, Bobby Maris

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris have tied the knot.
Read more

Deadly riots break out in Mexico over El-Chapo’s arrest

Emmanuel Offor -
Three security force members have died in clashes in the state of Sinaloa after the arrest of a son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin...
Read more

Cape Verde’s national stadium named after Pele

Emmanuel Offor -
Cape Verde's national stadium is to be renamed after Pele, the country's prime minister has said. The 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, located just...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: