WhatsApp back online after global outage

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come back online after an outage that affected users around the world.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, said the problem had been fixed but did not give a reason for the disruption.

People trying to send and receive messages on WhatsApp, which has about two billion users globally, began reporting issues just before 08:00GMT.

More than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to the service status website Down Detector.

However, before midday, service seemed to have returned for many users.

In a statement Meta said the problem had been resolved.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today,” the statement said.

“We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience.”

