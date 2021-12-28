Whatever You Do, Do You ~ Toyin Abraham Shares Resolution for 2022

The year 2021 will be over in a matter is days and Toyin Abraham has shared wisdom nuggets to live by in the new year.

The actress and mother of one shared a lengthy Instagram page where she advised folks to live life unapologetically being themselves because it doesn’t matter what you do, people will still talk.

Toyin Abraham shared different life situations where whether you so one or the other, there’s a negative response to everything.

She advised her fans to remain themselves, give other people a chance to live life on their own terms and quit reading meaning into everything because it really isn’t that deep.

