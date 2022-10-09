What made Atiku famous – Dele Momodu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Dele Momodu said hard work made Atiku Abubakar popular in Nigeria and beyond.

The former vice president is the PDP presidential candidate for the February 2023 election.

Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign, noted that Atiku understands the challenges facing Nigeria.

In a statement at the weekend, the spokesperson urged Nigerian youths not to despair nor give up their faith in the nation.

Momodu, a publisher and businessman, added that Atiku already knows what to do the moment he assumes office.

He said Atiku became influential due to perseverance and advised Nigeria’s younger generation to be optimistic about better days ahead.

“Abubakar is a son of nobody, who by dint of hard work and resilience, has become somebody not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The Abubakar story of an erstwhile shepherd boy turned a national head boy, is significant for all those struggling compatriots to emulate”, Momodu stressed.

