What I whispered into Messi’s ear during 2-0 defeat – Lewandowski

Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski, has revealed what he whispered into Lionel Messi’s ear during the game against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

The two players came head to head as the match unfolded.

Messi did not take kindly to seeing his shirt pulled by Lewandowski who joined Barcelona after the Argentine left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

And as football fans around the world wonder what the legendary duo shared, Lewandowski has now spoken about what indeed transpired.

He told BILD: “We talked a bit and it was fun.

“I told Messi that I was playing more defensively than usual but sometimes that’s what the team needs.”

Lewandowski added: “That was very strange, yes: I was in the centre of the pitch defending, but I knew I had to help the team.”

