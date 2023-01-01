Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

What Atiku will do after 2023 – Tambuwal

Politics

Governor Aminu Tambuwal said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 election.

Tambuwal announced that Atiku would reopen Nigeria’s borders shut by the Buhari administration.

The Sokoto helmsman is the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He spoke on Saturday at the party’s campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area.

Tambuwal assured Nigerians that Atiku has better plans for them and the country.

“These include reopening of the borders, addressing insecurity and the provision of basic necessities for Nigerians,” he said.

Tambuwal, however, expressed sympathy for the people of Illela over repeated banditry attacks.

The governor said despite the setbacks, economic recess and COVID-19 impacts, his government performed well.

Several projects were executed under healthcare, education, water supply and social intervention, he noted.

Latest

News

Tension in Imo as gunmen kill 2 at military checkpoint

0
There was palpable tension in Imo as gunmen attacked...
News

2023: Address IPOB Attacks – Danbazzau

0
A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. Abdulrahman...
Celebrity

Peter Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Chieftancy Title

0
Peter Obi has taken to his Twitter to celebrate...
Celebrity

Ciara Stuns in Silver Gown With Thigh-High Slit at New Year Event

0
Ciara headlined the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Tension in Imo as gunmen kill 2 at military checkpoint

0
There was palpable tension in Imo as gunmen attacked...
News

2023: Address IPOB Attacks – Danbazzau

0
A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. Abdulrahman...
Celebrity

Peter Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Chieftancy Title

0
Peter Obi has taken to his Twitter to celebrate...
Celebrity

Ciara Stuns in Silver Gown With Thigh-High Slit at New Year Event

0
Ciara headlined the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve...
Celebrity

Anita Pointer, Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

0
Anita Pointer has passed. Per THR, the Grammy-winning artist who...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Tension in Imo as gunmen kill 2 at military checkpoint

Emmanuel Offor -
There was palpable tension in Imo as gunmen attacked a military checkpoint at Ubomiri/Nwaorieubi road in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State on...
Read more

2023: Address IPOB Attacks – Danbazzau

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau has described the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the next...
Read more

Peter Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Chieftancy Title

ADANNE -
Peter Obi has taken to his Twitter to celebrate his friend, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title, the Odeluwa,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: