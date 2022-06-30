“What a Lazy Narrative,” Toolz Oniru-Demuren Blasts Folks Blaming Marriage Crash on Funke Akindele

Toolz Oniru-Demuren has called out folks who have instinctively concluded that the demise of Funke Akindele Bello’s marriage must be her fault.

The media personality took to her Twitter to react to the ‘hot takes’ that have been swirling around the internet since JJC Skillz announced that he and the actress have separated.

Toolz tweeted, “We don’t live in their house, but it ‘HAS’ to be Funke’s fault because she’s a successful woman. What a lazy narrative. Please ladies don’t be too successful o.

Please ladies don't get too successful o. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 30, 2022

