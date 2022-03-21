West Side Story Star, Rachel Zegler Reveals She Wasn’t Invited to the Oscars

The biggest night in film and television history, Oscars is set to go down on Sunday but Rachel Zegler has revealed she won’t be attending.

The West Side Story Star was apparently iced out of this year’s Oscars ceremony despite her movie and costars racking up a number of nominations.

Zegler made the startling revelation this weekend, responding to a comment someone left on her recent IG post recapping a quarter of the year through 2022.

Somebody innocently wrote, “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night,” which prompted a couple different responses from her — one which stated she actually hadn’t been invited … and another revealing just what her plans were for next Sunday.

She adds, “i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess.” RZ went on to thank her fans for all the shock and outrage — and yes, there certainly has been some online on her behalf — going on to say she’s also disappointed.

It is unclear why Rachel Zegler might’ve been snubbed, especially since her costar — Ariana DeBose — is a bona fide favorite to win Best Supporting Actress, and not just that but Spielberg himself is up for Best Director. The film itself is even up for Best Picture for crying out loud.

