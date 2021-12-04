West Ham stun Chelsea in thriller

Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre late winner as West Ham twice came from behind to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea 3-2 in a riveting clash at London Stadium.

Thiago Silva broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the first half, heading Mason Mount’s corner past Lukasz Fabianski via the inside of the post.

West Ham were gifted a chance to equalise when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen following a poor backpass from Jorginho, allowing Manuel Lanzini to stroke home from the penalty spot.

Mount gave the Blues a crucial 2-1 lead just before half-time but Bowen’s low drive from the edge of the area restored parity once more before Masuaku’s remarkable 87th-minute winner via a cross-cum-shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at his near post.

The win consolidates West Ham’s place in the top four, while Chelsea will drop to third if fellow contenders Manchester City and Liverpool win this weekend.

