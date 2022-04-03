West Ham climb to fifth after edging 10-man Everton

West Ham moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Everton, a result that keeps the Toffees in relegation trouble.

Aaron Cresswell scored a splendid free-kick to open the scoring for the hosts when he curled the ball past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at London Stadium.

But Everton drew level minutes after the restart through Mason Holgate’s well-controlled half-volley.

However, they were only level for five minutes. Michail Antonio burst clear of the Everton defence and his shot was blocked by Pickford but the rebound fell to Jarrod Bowen who steered the ball into the unguarded net.

Things then got worse for the visitors when captain Michael Keane was sent off midway through the half for his second bookable offence, following his second late challenge on Antonio.

There was no way back for the visitors after that.

Everton are 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of 18th-placed Watford. On Wednesday they face a crucial game at Burnley, who are 19th.

