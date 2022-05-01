Sunday, May 1, 2022
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners boost top four hopes

Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at West Ham.

The Gunners knew only a win would lift them back into the Champions League places after Tottenham beat Leicester 3-1 earlier in the afternoon, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded by grinding out a vital three points at London Stadium.

It was Arteta’s centre-backs who came up with the goods, with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding the winner early in the second half after Rob Holding had opened the scoring from Bukayo Saka’s 38th-minute corner.

Jarrod Bowen did pull the Hammers level just before the break, controlling Vladimir Coufal’s cross and squeezing a strike into the bottom corner.

But David Moyes’ outfit failed to pull off another comeback after going behind for a second time – and defeat leaves them seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

