We’re not interested in signing Ronaldo – Lobi Stars

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Lobi Stars have denied reports that they are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a statement released Wednesday, United announced that Ronaldo has left the club by mutual consent.

The decision to release Ronaldo from his contract was due to his explosive interview with Talk TV, where he slammed the club’s officials and his former United teammates.

And following his departure, a lot his of clubs both big and small have been linked to the former Real Madrid star.

And one of such clubs surprisingly linked to the Portuguese skipper is Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

However, they have come out to deny the report, making it clearthey are not interested in signing the Portuguese.

“Please be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of #CristianoRonaldo following his release from @ManUtd,”

“We wish him the best & #LobiStars will make no further comment on this.“

Ronaldo was on target as Portugal edged Ghana’s Black Stars 3-2 in their opening game at the Qatar World Cup.

