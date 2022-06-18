‘We’re in talks – Kwankwaso on merger with Obi

The presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that his camp is in talks with Peter Obi and members of the Labour Party over a possible alliance.

There have been speculations of a “third force” to challenge the APC-PDP duopoly and Kwankwaso and Obi are reportedly exploring the possibility of creating an alliance in the 2023 elections.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Hausa, the former governor of Kano state said family and well-wishers were optimistic about the grand alliance.

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it, ” he said.

“Merging with the Labour Party is very significant at this critical moment especially looking at the fact that both PDP and APC Presidential candidates did not pick their running mates from the South-East.”

Similarly, the official handle of the NNPP conformed to the discussion between both parties on Saturday via its Twitter handle.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that, our discussions with Peter Obi and the Labour Party are still ongoing. The special committee was set to discuss arrangements,” it read.

“We hope for good results that will give Nigeria a chance to be alive, once again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...