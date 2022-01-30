We’re here to win – Adeleke declares ahead of Osun Guber poll

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, says he is committed to rescuing the state from ‘bad governance.’

He made the assertion in a statement by the spokesman for his campaign organisation, Rasheed Olawale, on Saturday.

“My ambition to govern Osun state is people-driven,” said Adeleke. “We are not afraid to face the delegates at the primary and the people of Osun State at the general election.

“I urge my colleagues to take the contest like a sporting race.”

Responding to the report of the PDP Appeal Screening Panel which cleared him to contest the party’s March 7 governorship primary, the former lawmaker faulted the purported campaign of calumny against him.

He, however, thanked the committee and the national leadership of the party for standing by truth and justice.

“As for me, I repeat – we are not enemies, we want to serve; our ambition should not be a do or die affair. Let the delegates decide the candidate, let the voters elect the governor.

“We must be mindful of our actions as we belong to the same party and family. We must be getting set for a united front to defeat our common enemy,” the governorship aspirant advised.

If elected as the party’s flagbearer in the PDP primary, it would be the second time Adeleke would vie for the office of the chief executive of Osun State.

He contested the election on the PDP platform in September 2018 but was defeated by Governor Gboyega Oyetola after a controversial runoff poll.

