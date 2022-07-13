Wendy Williams Says She’s Never Getting Married Again

Wendy Williams is still looking to give true love a chance in her life, but has admitted that marriage is a no-go area ever again.

The television host who is looking to make some big career moves as she transitions from talk show host to podcaster, has revealed that she “can’t wait” to fall in love again.

57-year-old Williams who finalised her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter in July 2020 after 22 years of marriage, doesn’t mind spending forever with someone despite marriage being off the table.

Following the split, Wendy told fans that she had slowly but surely begun dating again, but judging by her recent comments to Hollywood Life, it would seem as if she has yet to find someone special to settle down with. “I can’t wait to fall in love,” she revealed. “However, there’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again.”

The New Yorker quipped that in order to fall in love, “I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one,” and that whoever she does end up falling for would have to make more money than her. “He’s got to make more money than me… I know what I want.”

