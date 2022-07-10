Sunday, July 10, 2022
Wendy Williams’ New Instagram and YouTube Pages Announcing New Show Have Both Disappeared

A few weeks ago, The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode after a 13-year run.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show confirmed to the outlet.

But it came as a surprised after the 57-year-old TV personality surfaced yet again with a new Instagram and YouTube accounts, announcing that she is returning with a new show called, The Wendy Williams Show. This got many people excited, but only days later, fans noticed that both account have disappeared without a trace.

This has stirred a lot of questions, with many people wondering about a possible fight between the show host and the network which has since replaced her with Sherri Shepherd.

