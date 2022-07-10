Wendy Williams’ New Instagram and YouTube Pages Announcing New Show Have Both Disappeared

A few weeks ago, The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode after a 13-year run.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show confirmed to the outlet.

But it came as a surprised after the 57-year-old TV personality surfaced yet again with a new Instagram and YouTube accounts, announcing that she is returning with a new show called, The Wendy Williams Show. This got many people excited, but only days later, fans noticed that both account have disappeared without a trace.

This has stirred a lot of questions, with many people wondering about a possible fight between the show host and the network which has since replaced her with Sherri Shepherd.

It might be archived or cleared out for the new Sherri Shepherd Show to use in the fall but this is a travesty and a slap in the face to such a pioneer of daytime tv. They truly left us with NOTHING. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022

