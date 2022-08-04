Wendy Williams Insists She Married a Police Officer After Her Rep Denied the News

Wendy Williams has insisted that she recently married a police officer.

In case you missed it: news surfaced of her new marriage to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams told Jason Lee, the founder and CEO of news outlet Hollywood Unlocked about the marriage, although she didn’t provide much details about their relationship. She simply said she and Henry got married at the end of July.

“She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married,’” Lee recalled to Page Six. “I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.’”

But after this news broke, Williams’ representative told the outlet his client wasn’t actually married.

“That’s inaccurate. She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation,” Will Selby said, and when asked if Wendy was seeing a cop named Henry, he said: “Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment.”

To reconfirm this new claim, Lee reached out Williams by phone and asked her about the denial. He recorded the call and posted it on social media, in which Williams is heard insisting that she is now a married woman, and suggesting that Selby denied her story because he didn’t approve.

“Everybody seems to have a problem with that. I’m married,” she said in the call. “I’m married! I don’t care who knows it. Will sees no point in me getting married. But you know what? Fuck Will. Fourteen years I’ve known him. I’ve always said fuck him…in a good way, you know?”

You can hear Williams below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...