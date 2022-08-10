Wendy Williams Assures Fans Her Podcast is Happening

Wendy Williams has assured fans that her next gig as host is going to see the light of day.

The syndicated radio and TV personality shared a little promotional clip for her ‘The Wendy Experience’ Podcast.

In the video, Wendy announced that she’s famous and she’ll definitely be coming back.

This comes in the wake of many concerns for the mother of one who recently announced that she is now married to a NYPD officer named Henry despite her team stating otherwise.

Recall that her daytime show was recently cancelled due to her mounting health challenges and she has also revealed that she’s having some financial troubles as she’s not allowed access to her money.

