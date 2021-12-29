Welbeck strikes late as Brighton hold Chelsea

Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a superb stoppage-time equaliser as Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge Wednesday night.

The result dealt a blow to the Blues’ hopes of keeping pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as they now sit eight points adrift the leaders.

Chelsea looked set to move three points clear of fellow title contenders Liverpool when Romelu Lukaku marked his first top-flight start for two months by giving his side a lead.

Brighton dominated much of the proceedings afterwards and substitute Welbeck met Marc Cucurella’s chipped cross in stoppage time to ensure a share of the spoils.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...