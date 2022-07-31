Weightlifter Olarinoye wins Nigeria’s first gold at Commonwealth Games

Olarinoye Adijat has won Nigeria’s first gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

The 22-year-old lifted a total of 203kg to set a game’s record for accumulated lifts.

She also set the game’s record in the snatch category after lifting 92kg for her second lift.

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam of India took the silver medal while England’s Fraer Morrow clinched the bronze.

In the women’s 49 weightlifting event, Nigeria’s Stella Peter Kingsley narrowly missed out on a podium finish, coming fourth behind India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius and Canada’s Hannah Kaminski who shared the medals respectively in ascending order.

