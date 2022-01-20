Weeks after getting engaged, nurse, fiancée killed in road crash

Kareem Oluwagbemiga a Nurse interning in Yola , and his fiancee, Usulam Enoch, have reportedly been killed in an accident that occurred on the Jos-Abuja road.

This was announced on the official Facebook page of ‘Nurses on Air’ on Tuesday, as they mourn Oluwagbemiga and his fiancee, who was also a nurse.

The announcement read, “It’s so sad to hear the passing of a dear colleague, Nurse Kareem Oluwagbemiga, admin of @nursingcouncillecture, and his fiancee.

“They both died after being a victim of an accident on Jos-Abuja road. This is a great loss to the nursing community. May the Lord console their family and the whole nursing community.”

Oluwagbemiga and his fiancee were both intern nurses at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, Adamawa state until their tragic demise.

