We will our revenge – Salah tells Egypt team mates after AFCON final loss to Senegal

Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, on Sunday, delivered a rallying cry to his teammates after they were beaten by Senegal on penalties in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Salah urged his compatriots to “take revenge” on the Teranga Lions in March when they meet again in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The Pharaohs lost on penalties after the two teams drew 0-0 over 120 minutes.

Salah was penciled down to take Egypt’s fifth spot-kick but never got the chance to step up, after his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scored the crucial penalty.

In the dressing room after the match, Salah addressed his emotional teammates.

“We played four matches all 120 minutes in about 12 days.

“But it’s in the past now, we have the games against them next month and inshallah we will take revenge on them,” he said.

Egypt plays Senegal over two legs in the World Cup African playoffs at the end of next month.

The first leg will take place in Cairo on March 23, before the second leg in Dakar on March 29.

