Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘We own Lagos, Obi is a boy’ – MC Oluomo’s son brags

Celebrity

King West, son of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, MC Oluomo, has reacted to the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Tinubu was announced the 2023 presidential election winner after polling the highest number of votes to defeat his counterparts from other political parties.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi, emerged second and third in the race respectively.

Taking to his Instagram page, MC Oluomo’s son bragged that they own Lagos and Nigeria, insisting that Lagos APC guber candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be re-elected for another term.

According to him, nothing will stop Sanwo-Olu’s victory in Lagos, no matter how the opposition parties fight against him.

He said: “Na we get Lagos, Na we get Nigeria, free announcement for those at the back. Sanwoolu is going to be elected for a second term if you like to go and pack everyone in your village to come and vote.

“There’s no promo during the governorship elections. For those of you that attended Tunde Ednut school of politics, you can choose to remain ignorant to the fact that politics is not for the faint hearted. Obi is a boy, I am even smarter than him.”

Latest

Celebrity

Nollywood icon Kanayo O. Kanayo slams INEC over BVAS failure

0
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has urged Nigerians...
Politics

Reps majority leader Doguwa arrested for alleged murder

0
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan...
Technology

Twitter down as users unable to access timelines

0
Social network site Twitter is experiencing an outage at...
Politics

2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Nollywood icon Kanayo O. Kanayo slams INEC over BVAS failure

0
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has urged Nigerians...
Politics

Reps majority leader Doguwa arrested for alleged murder

0
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan...
Technology

Twitter down as users unable to access timelines

0
Social network site Twitter is experiencing an outage at...
Politics

2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early...
News

Buhari congratulates president-elect Tinubu

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of this...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nollywood icon Kanayo O. Kanayo slams INEC over BVAS failure

Emmanuel Offor -
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has urged Nigerians to hold the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, responsible for...
Read more

Reps majority leader Doguwa arrested for alleged murder

Emmanuel Offor -
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the killing...
Read more

Twitter down as users unable to access timelines

Emmanuel Offor -
Social network site Twitter is experiencing an outage at the current time, with most users unable to refresh or in some cases even load...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: