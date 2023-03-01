‘We own Lagos, Obi is a boy’ – MC Oluomo’s son brags

King West, son of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, MC Oluomo, has reacted to the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Tinubu was announced the 2023 presidential election winner after polling the highest number of votes to defeat his counterparts from other political parties.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi, emerged second and third in the race respectively.

Taking to his Instagram page, MC Oluomo’s son bragged that they own Lagos and Nigeria, insisting that Lagos APC guber candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be re-elected for another term.

According to him, nothing will stop Sanwo-Olu’s victory in Lagos, no matter how the opposition parties fight against him.

He said: “Na we get Lagos, Na we get Nigeria, free announcement for those at the back. Sanwoolu is going to be elected for a second term if you like to go and pack everyone in your village to come and vote.

“There’s no promo during the governorship elections. For those of you that attended Tunde Ednut school of politics, you can choose to remain ignorant to the fact that politics is not for the faint hearted. Obi is a boy, I am even smarter than him.”

