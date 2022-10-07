“We Need Space,” Bella Okagbue Speaks on Her Relationship with Sheggz

It seems Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo will be taking a break from each other for the time being.

While appearing on an interview with Olori Supergal, the Season 7 housemate who started off a romantic relationship with the London-based footballer in the house, fraught with a lot of verbal abuse, said she couldn’t defend their actions.

Bella noted that she had genuine feelings for Sheggz while in the BBNaija house and sure enough she still feels something and was really looking forward to them carrying off their relationship off camera.

However, coming outside the house to see how things played out on national TV especially with the verbal abuse, she can’t defend him neither can she defend herself and given that a lot of other people are vested, they need time and space away from each other.

